Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:57 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Mayors urge EC not to hold municipal polls amid Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Mohammad Zakaria

Following the Election Commission's decision to hold all municipal polls by December, mayors of several municipalities have urged the EC not to hold the elections during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"As per the decision, the
EC has already started taking preparations for holding over 256 municipal polls by December. The schedule of the municipal polls is likely to be declared by end of October," an EC official told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The EC sent letter to the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry asking to send the list of municipalities which are eligible for polls.
Recently, the Mayor of Nageshawar Municipality of Kurigram, Md Abdur Rahman, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda, urging him not to hold municipal polls amid the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
"In the present situation, Covid-19 has severely affected all the countries of the world along with Bangladesh. None can move outside home. So if election was held, candidates cannot hold mass election campaigns amid the Coronavirus pandemic," the letter mentioned.
Besides, Sagalnaiya Municipal Mayor Mohammad Mostafa, Chandpur Municipal Mayor Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Chalna Municipal Mayor Sanad Kumar Biswas, Kurigram Municipal Mayor Md Abdul Jalil have urged the EC in separate letters not to hold municipal polls during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, Deputy Secretary of EC Atiar Rahman said the EC has already successfully held some by-elections to the parliamentary constituencies amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic.
The EC has decided to hold polls in the eligible municipalities before the expiry of their tenure-by December. The EC is likely to announce the polls schedule of the municipal polls by the end of October, he also said.
Regarding the letters written by some mayors not to hold municipal polls during Coronavirus pandemic, Atiar said there will be no problem of holding the municipal polls across the country. The EC will hold these polls sincerely maintaining the health related issues during casting of votes.
The EC has asked its secretariat to prepare the list of the municipalities where there is no boundary dispute, litigations or other issues, he said and added that probably around 256 municipalities are eligible for the polls.
"But the number of municipalities may increase or decrease in the final list," he added.  
EC officials said elections to 234 municipalities should be held by December as the last elections were held on December 30 in 2015 and most of the elected mayors took office in January 2016.
Polls in the rest 94 other municipalities, out of a total of 328, will be held at a later date.
According to the local government laws, elections should be held before 90 days of expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality or UP. In the polls, mayor and chairman candidates will participate with party symbols as the polls to the posts will be held on partisan basis.
Like previous elections, councillors and member candidates will participate in the polls with symbols allotted by the EC as elections to the posts will be non-partisan.
The staggered elections to municipalities in the country were held in 2015 by the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.
EC officials said they plan to hold all municipal polls on a single day and use electronic voting machines in the polls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dowry related violence rises amid pandemic
WASA MD Taqsem likely to get extension
UNO Wahida made OSD, her husband transferred
40 lakh students fear session jam
coronavirus update bangladesh
Onion trucks start entering Hili, Sonamasjid ports
Mayors urge EC not to hold municipal polls amid Covid-19
Full-fledged bodies to revamp AL: Nasim


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft