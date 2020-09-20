Full-fledged bodies to revamp AL: Nasim





The formation of full-fledged committees at all

levels of the party will revamp the party. Party leaders and activists have to be more public-oriented and practice people friendly politics, he said while talking to the Daily Observer.

Awami League is the oldest and historic party of the country. AL believes in progressive and secular politics as its ideological stance. AL is always a people oriented party and it keeps faith on people, he said.

"Our party leaders and activists are standing by the side of people during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic," he said.

When asked about who to be given priority in the formation of the committees Nasim said, "We will attach priority to educated youths and those involved in progressive student politics."

Those who have commitment to the party and the country and those who were oppressed during the reign of BNP-Jamat alliance will get priority in the committees, he said.

On errant leaders, intruders and opportunists Bahauddin Nasim said, "Any kind of corrupt people, communalists, intruders and opportunists will not get any chance in the committees."

"People have lot of expectations from AL. So, we are trying to go through careful scrutiny in selecting leadership. And this is why formation of the committees are being delayed a bit," he added. He, however, said AL had lots of competent leaders and activists. It is tough to give positions to all of them. "We are trying to make room for dedicated and potential leaders."

Public representatives like councilors of the city corporations will be given less importance, he said.

















