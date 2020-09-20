Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
No room for corrupt, intruders: Nanak

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020

Corrupt leaders, intruders and opportunists will not get any berth in the Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies' full-fledged committees announced to be completed by mid-September, said AL Presidium Member
Jahangir Kabir Nanak.
Nanak said, "AL President Sheikh Hasina and other top leaders are aware of the presence of such leaders in the party. Excluding the errant persons, dedicated and leaders with clean image will be given priority in the new committees."
"We are working hard to ensure reward for the dedicated persons."
The attempt of the opportunist, corrupt people and infiltrators will never succeed, he said while talking to the Daily Observer.
AL has many leaders and activists who have been subjected to torture and oppression. Many of them don't hold any respected position in the party. This time they will be given priority, he said.
Replying to a query about cultivating political and organizational culture, Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "Most people including political persons have lost their reading habit. No one spends times on gathering knowledge. Many of them even don't read magazines and newspapers. It's frustrating. I think the political practices should be brought back."
In reply to another query about common tendency of leaders and activists to only contest parliamentary elections, Nanak said, "Before trying to get a party ticket for becoming MP, everyone needs to practice people's politics. The country's oldest political party Awami League has many valuable and dedicated leaders for nomination."
Rampant distribution of nominations papers should be stopped. There should be certain criteria, he noted.
About the involvement of businessmen and other professional persons in politics and allowing them in the party posts, Nanak said, "We don't have shortage of sacrificing leaders and activists. There are ideological issues here. The ideological issues must be kept in mind. We must have to make room for those who believe in ideology."


