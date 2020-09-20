Video
Ex-BCL leaders, dedicated ones to get priority: Zafrullah

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Former Bangladesh Chattra League leaders, dedicated, well-educated and those who come from Awami League (AL) family background will get priority in the full-fledged committees of AL and its front organizations, said party
Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah. 
'Intruder' now is a much-uttered word in AL politics. The intruders who joined the party in party's heyday have financial ability. As a result, some of the party's hard-working leaders and activists were deprived. Most of the deprived leaders and activists are now frustrated.
On intruders Zafarullah said, "The party President has strict instruction about intruders. She said that party's policymaking leaders would have to be alert so that no one like them can get entry to the committees in exchange for money."
About political practice of the present generation, senior AL leader Kazi Zafarullah said, " At present people of the subcontinent including political leaders and activists are prone to materialistic thinking. We are not also away from this practice."




So, they adopt various techniques and easy ways to shine in politics to achieve the position in two years for which 'we had to spend long 20 years', he said.


