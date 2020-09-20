Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:57 AM
AL set to tidy up house

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020

Awami League, the ruling party of the country, is going to form its long-overdue full-fledged committees at all levels by this month with the coronavirus infection declining. The party is mulling over a plan to put a host of honest, dedicated and committed leaders at the helm of the party leadership. The committees, in the opinions of the topmost leader of the party, will reorganize and revamp the oldest party of the country. The Daily Observer reporter Hedayet Ullah Khan has recently talked with three AL leaders to know their minds about the party reorganization. We are publishing the reports of the talks for our readers.


Full-fledged bodies to revamp AL: Nasim


