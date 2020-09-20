32 die, 1,567 test positive for Covid-19 in 24 hours





The death rate among Covid-19 patients in country is 1.41 per cent, and 28.85 people per million have died from Covid-19 in the country, it added.

Some 1,567 people tested positive for the Covid-19, which brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 347,372. Besides, 1493.70 people per million have tested positive for the virus in the country.

The latest day's infection

rate is 11.90 per cent, while the overall infection rate is 19.20 per cent. In the same period, 12,587 samples were collected and 13,170 were tested in 95 labs across the country. So far, 1,809,679 samples have been tested.

A total of 2,051 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and the total number of recoveries reached 254,386 while the recovery rate stands at 73.23 per cent.

Among the deceased patients of Saturday, 25 were men and seven were women. Moreover, 22 of them in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Sylhet, Barisal and Rangpur, two in Khulna and four in Mymensingh.

All 32 of the latest victims died in different hospitals. So far, 3,829 men and 1,084 women have died from the Covid-19 across the country.

Division-wise, 2,404 of the deceased in Dhaka division, 1,022 in Chattogram, 415 in Khulna, 329 in Rajshahi, 231 in Rangpur, 221 in Sylhet, 184 in Barisal, and 107 in Mymensingh.









The country is now in its 28th week of infection after the first cases were detected on March 8 this year. The first death from the virus was reported 10 days later, on March 18. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months. The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 957,081 lives and infected 30,723,911 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 22,357,628 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 213 countries and territories across the planet.



