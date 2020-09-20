2 more victims of Narayanganj mosque blast die, death toll hits 33





Md Farid, 50, and Abdul Aziz, 40, died while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Saturday, Partho Shankar Paul, the institute's resident physician, told bdnews24.com.

Three other burn victims are receiving treatment at the ICU, he said.

Aziz suffered burns to 47 percent of his body. His condition was critical as his trachea was also burnt in the fire, the doctors said.









Aziz was working in his laundry shop near the mosque at the time of the blast. Fire entered his shop after the explosion shattered a window.

-bdnews24.com



Two more victims of the air-conditioner blasts at a Narayanganj mosque have died, taking the death toll to 33.Md Farid, 50, and Abdul Aziz, 40, died while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Saturday, Partho Shankar Paul, the institute's resident physician, told bdnews24.com.Three other burn victims are receiving treatment at the ICU, he said.Aziz suffered burns to 47 percent of his body. His condition was critical as his trachea was also burnt in the fire, the doctors said.Aziz was working in his laundry shop near the mosque at the time of the blast. Fire entered his shop after the explosion shattered a window.-bdnews24.com