Police arrest ‘militant’ from Bhola





He was identified as Md Sarwar Hossain Sohag, 25, son of Nurul Islam of the upazila. Police claimed he is a member of banned militant outfit "Ansarullah Bangla Team."









Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters, said a team of Police's Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) conducted a drive in Bhola Sadar Police Station area and arrested Sohag around 2:30pm.

He along with other accomplices were spreading instigating messages through different social media platforms and plotting to carry out sabotage activities at different spots of the country, claimed the AIG.

Police also seized a mobile phone and documents linked to extremism from his possession.

Meanwhile, a case was filed with Bhola Sadar Police Station against Sohag and some unnamed associates. -UNB BHOLA, Sep 18: Members of Bangladesh Police on Friday arrested a suspected militant from Bhola Sadar upazila.He was identified as Md Sarwar Hossain Sohag, 25, son of Nurul Islam of the upazila. Police claimed he is a member of banned militant outfit "Ansarullah Bangla Team."Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Headquarters, said a team of Police's Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) conducted a drive in Bhola Sadar Police Station area and arrested Sohag around 2:30pm.He along with other accomplices were spreading instigating messages through different social media platforms and plotting to carry out sabotage activities at different spots of the country, claimed the AIG.Police also seized a mobile phone and documents linked to extremism from his possession.Meanwhile, a case was filed with Bhola Sadar Police Station against Sohag and some unnamed associates. -UNB