Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:56 AM
Driver beaten dead after truck runs over 2 goats

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: A truck driver, who was beaten in Bhabaniganj Shibzait area of Bagmara upazila on Friday night for running the vehicle on two goats, died at a hospital early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 33, resident Jhalmolia area of Puthia upazila.
Rezaul Karim, OC of Puthia Police Station, said when two goats were crushed under the truck when it was being driven by Abu Taleb around 7:30pm and he tried to flee the scene.
But the goat owner along with locals riding on 10-15 motorcycles chased the truck and managed to catch the driver in Basupara of Puthia upazila around 8:15pm.
Later, they beat him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.
The injured was rushed to Puthia upazila health complex where he died around 3:30am.




Police detained five local people in this connection.   -UNB


