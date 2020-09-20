Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:56 AM
latest
Home City News

‘Govt gives importance to cotton production’

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said the government is giving emphasis on cotton production in the country and strengthening the Cotton Development Board for this.
"Cotton is a very important cash crop all over the world. The government is giving importance to cotton production in the country and bolstering the Cotton Development Board in this regard," he said while unveiling the foundation stone of the Cotton Development Board building 'Tula Bhaban' on Khamarbari Road in the capital.
Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman was present as a special guest while Executive Director of Cotton Development Board Md Farid Uddin presided over the function.
The Cotton Development Board was formed on December 14 in 1972 with the sincere and sole intention of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to expand cotton cultivation and increase production in the country, the minister said.
He said Bangladesh has to import about 80-86 lakh bales of cotton every year whereas the production of cotton in the country is only about 2 lakh bales.
Razzaque expressed his optimism over the cotton production, saying cotton production is increasing day by day due to the recent innovation and cultivation of improved hybrid varieties by the Cotton Development Board.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrest ‘militant’ from Bhola
Job seekers, who passed the government primary school assistant teacher
Driver beaten dead after truck runs over 2 goats
‘Govt gives importance to cotton production’
Zahin among 17 young leaders selected for SDGs
Govt steps for women, children’s development yielding results
‘Panchagarh-Rajshahi train service from October’
DU takes master plan for infrastructure dev


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft