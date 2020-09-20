Zahin among 17 young leaders selected for SDGs

A Bangladeshi youth, Zahin Razeen, has been selected as one of the 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), class of 2020.

Zahin is a deep-tech architect, said a media release.

The United Nations (UN) on Friday announced the names of the latest class of 17 Young Leaders who are driving action and galvanising others in support of the 2030 Agenda, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Young Leaders for the SDGs is a flagship initiative of the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth, which recognises the efforts of young people leading drives to combat the world's most pressing issues. -UNB







