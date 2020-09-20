Video
Letter To the Editor

Reckless motorbike driving

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020

Dear Sir
Motorbikes have become one of the most popular modes of transport in the country due to cheap price in side sharing in urban areas. The important thing is that expert found a positive link between the growth in numbers of motorbikes and the rise in the number of road accidents.

The driving of motorcycle is increasing day by day remarkably across the country. Gradually, it is replacing the bi-cycle in our everyday life. No doubt, motorbike is such a good vehicle that can be used as an easy way to move anywhere quickly and cheaply, especially in the rural areas. In many cases, the drivers are reckless and out of control. Reckless driving is serious risky not only for the whole journey but also for life. Most of the motorbike drivers don't use helmet at all which is mandatory for own safety as per traffic rules and they also rarely care the road safety and security. They randomly overtake other vehicles frequently by violating traffic rules and as a result, most of the motorbike accident happens in the highways in our country. They frequently run over footpath and hit the moving pedestrians.





The law enforcement agencies should be strict to the reckless motorbike driving so that they are bound to follow the traffic rules. The driver should keep in mind that life is more valuable than time.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



