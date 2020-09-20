

Food adulteration: A serious threat



Some of the food manufacturers, processors, restaurant owners and so forth are all involved in one way or another in this unethical practice of adulteration. Foods are adulterated by using various harmful chemicals, toxic artificial colours. Rotten and perishables foods are stored, sold and served to consumers. Some unscrupulous shop owners keep cooked and uncooked food in the same freeze, after numerous drives against this practice could not be stopped. Uses of poisonous chemicals in perishable foods are evident in highest degrees which are endangering the lives of the people.

Most important is awareness which is lacking in every level. Popular media, especially electronics can be of great help, if they can portray the impact on health if we consume unhealthy food in an unhealthy way.



Food items that are commonly adulterated include fruits, vegetables, milk, fishes, sweetmeats, rice, wheat, meat, oil, ghee, spices, egg, soft drink, juice powder, baby foods. Fruits are adulterated with calcium carbide, ethephon, formalin, injections of colours and sweeteners. Vegetables are adulterated with formalin and toxic dyes while fish with formalin. According to the findings of the National Food Safety Laboratory of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, some regular food items like carrot, bean, tomato, banana, mango etc are contaminated with toxic pesticides. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethaneis used in dried fish at a higher concentration.



Milk is adulterated with formalin, addition of dirty water, removal of fat, addition of wheat flour or powder milk, sorbitol and detergent as thickening agents. Powder milk is adulterated with melamine and pesticides. Meat is often adulterated with formalin and toxic red colour. Ghee is adulterated with animal fat or palm oil. Vegetable oils are adulterated with cheap non-edible oils. Rice is adulterated with stone particles, urea and artificial colours. Chili powder is adulterated with brick dust and Sudan red colour, while packaged and bottled drinks and fruit juices are manufactured with harmful chemicals and ingredients.



Cakes, biscuits, sweetmeats, etc are made with rotten flour, rotten eggs, burnt oil, dirty water, date-expired imported powder milk, textile dyes, chemicals and essence at unhygienic places. Textile dyes although injurious to health are randomly used in many types of food items as colouring agents. Papayas and bananas are artificially ripened by carcinogenic chemicals.

Adulteration of food items began a couple of decades ago and this practice is increasing day by day. There is laws and regulations to control adulteration of food in Bangladesh such as Bangladesh Standard Testing Institute (BSTI) Ordinance of 1985, and the Pure Food Ordinance of 2005. These rules encompass the offences like fake licenses, poor quality of food, substandard infrastructure and lack of hygiene, food adulteration, food impurity, incorrect information on food packages, selling products with expired dates etc.



Occasionally, the regulatory authorities become active and conduct mobile courts to penalize sellers or producers for selling adulterated food products for a short period of time. Besides, scarcity of test reagents, instruments and manpower is very much noticeable. In fact, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Food, Ministry of Agriculture, Local Government Division, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Information should play the vital role in food security issues.



Contamination of foods with toxic chemicals pose a serious threat to public health. The recent surge in liver and kidney failure patients in the hospitals is indicative of the deteriorating situation. Adulteration of food is one of the by-products of lax implementation of food safety norms. A related danger is the misuse of antibiotics to boost poultry, dairy production that can pose significant risks to human health. Chemical used to preserve dead bodies may have made its way into your food chain.

Food safety is a term broadly applied to food quality that may adversely affect human health. There are areas of concern over the presence of residues of antibiotics in animal-derived foodstuffs with regard to human health. The first is allergic reaction and the second is development of antibiotic resistance in the gut bacteria of humans. Antibiotic resistance in humans is now a major public health issue. The medical profession must control misuse and overuse of antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance enters the food chain through animals and crops and then moves on to the water cycle through ground water and drinking water.



One of the safety recommendations is to use a rapid detection kit to check whether formalin has been used as an additive. Unfortunately, we do not have regulatory provisions for the use of antimicrobial in animals raised for domestic consumption. Many other countries have taken the lead in this direction. Driven by consumer awareness, we should immediately ban the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in the poultry, dairy industry.



Health specialists say millions of Bangladeshis are being affected by food poisoning every year, and yet people are unaware of it. Food adulteration is a leading cause behind the increase in non-communicable diseases like diabetes, cancer, stroke, hypertension, and heart and kidney-related ailments. However, the problem lies in its sustained and appropriate implementation by credible authority. The government should take steps to sustain the vigilance which is a must for ensuring safe food to build a healthy nation.



Many suggestions have already been emerged in curbing adulteration of foods. Exemplary punishment to the food contaminators has to be advertised. Life imprisonment or capital punishment may be considered depending upon the degree of offences and ultimate effect. Strengthening the food inspection service with skilled manpower and valid analytical instruments as well as proper enforcement of relevant laws in a sustainable manner, has to be a nationwide routine matter. Lowering the safety limit of the amount of pesticide and other toxicant residues in food items as per international guidelines has to be implemented.



Educating the primary and secondary level students regarding the fatal impacts of food adulteration through academic curriculum can build awareness among future generations. Training of farmers on the use of alternative and safe chemicals by the zonal agricultural department can have positive impact. Ways and means to grow crops organically should be in the cards. Promotion of ethical practices among the business community with direct participation of the business leaders, answerable to concerned authority, can make all understand the gravity of the condition.

Active role of the consumer rights groups against this menace should be encouraged. Implementation of international agreements and protocols on safe food by the government through concerned ministries should be the tactic. Declaration of reward by the government for providing information regarding food adulteration syndicate, factory, selling points, supply chain, all these together can take us a long way towards implementing the desired level of satisfaction that we can eat safely and be safe at the safe time.









Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialist





