A dramatic turn in Middle East politics

But they could not retain their past glory and make much headway with the advancement of science and technology inter alia with other progressive nations of the West. I mean that they are still lagging behind in defending themselves from their enemies and they are losing their strength day by day due to lack of unity and division among them. Do they remember these precious words of king Hasan of Morocco who in the Rabat Conference of the Arab States after their great defeat with Israel in 1967 war and the loss of many territories?



Even after the sad events they could not forge stronger unity among them. In English there is a proverb--an old enemy can never be a friend again. But it has now become an exception to the Arabs as they forget history and do not take lesson from it though history repeats itself. The deep division and fratricidal war among them still prevail.



Taking advantage of the disunity of the Arabs, Israel, the only Zionist state in the Middle East forcefully occupied Palestinian territories of the west bank, Jerusalem etc and shamelessly annexed them by violating all international laws. The holy Al-Aqsa mosque is occupied by Israel and the Palestinian are cannot say their prayer without Israel's permission. Most inhumanly they're torturing the Palestinian in the occupied Gaza Strip and inside other occupied territories. Israel is determined to wipe out the Palestinian from their Homeland and never allow them to establish an independent Palestinian state whatever hands of friendship the Arab States extend to Israel.



Furthermore, the first two Arab states that entered into alliance with Israel are Egypt and Jordan. According to the Camp David agreement Egypt has regained Sinai Peninsula and Suez Canal on condition mention in the aforesaid agreement. Both Egypt and Jordan are loyal and submissive to Israel otherwise they will be in peril for in breach of agreement. Very recently following the footsteps of Egypt and Jordan, United Arab Emirates has established formal diplomatic relationship with Israel under the initiative of the US president Donald Trump.



It is very interesting to note that he and the Israeli premier exalted themselves over this landmark historic agreement for which President Trump's name has been enlisted for Nobel Peace Prize. Another most important but startling news: Bahrain has become 4th Arab nation to recognize Israel. This chain of events likely brings other Arab countries like Oman and Sudan etc are in this line. The region's key power player KSA may also be close to the deal.



Question always comes to our mind: what leads to be surprising dramatic turn of events! We are quite aware that Iran the only non-Arab country is a number one enemy of both Israel and America, who cannot tolerate its political influence in the Middle East. The USA wants to see Israel as the only dominant power in the Middle East and at the same time Trump is the only US President who took a pioneering rule in normalizing ties of the Arab countries with Israel and unite them for a common ground against Iran with the help of Israel.



We know that very recently the sudden bombing explosion in Lebanon, though we may call it chemical explosion causing huge destruction of Bairut, happen a few days after the Israili PM's sharp reaction to the influence of Hizbullah and Iran in the country. Iraq is destroyed by America and still groaning under its control. The Arabs have no alternative choice but to enter into diplomatic ties with Israel but Israel's real supremacy depends on how it handles Iran in the Middle East.

If we analyze this dramatic change of events in Middle East the development of diplomatic relation with Israel is a big victory for both the USA and Israel. If the Arabs by forgetting their first hostility with Israel can bring positive transformation in the region and secure permanent peace and security, it is well and good for them but there remains one diplomatic failure for them: cemented ties with Israel without securing the Independence of Palestine as a state. This has provoked much anger and frustration among the Palestinian who have been struggling for year after year for statehood.



The Arab could have strongly persuaded Trump and Netanyahu for the establishment of an independent state for the Palestinian with the occupied territories but they intentionally ignore the claim of their fellow brothers. Now the fate of the Palestinian is doomed forever and they have become just like Orphans in the estimation of international community. On the other hand with this normalization of ties with Arab countries Israel will emerge mightier than ever before as a powerful state to fulfil its long cherished expansionist design like the Western imperialists.



As for Iran as a power in the Middle East may be marginalized with diminishing of its influence over the Arab countries as a part of its strategic relation with the Arab countries. On the other hand, fortune has smiled upon Israel to come to the door step of Iran due to its relation with the Middle East Arab countries. But any escalation of conflict with Iran may destabilize the entire region and it would be harmful to all concern.



From now onward Israel will no longer remain isolated from its Arab neighbours and will be the sole power in the Middle East in exerting its political dominance as a regional power. As for Trump it will endear him among his countrymen as a great leader for making the impossible possible by dragging the Arabs to sign agreement with Israel whom they hated for long. As a matter of fact it will serve as a great diplomatic win for him before the upcoming US presidential election to get the support of the pro-Israeli American lobbyists.



Besides this, the Muslims all over the world negatively look upon this development with hatred and suspicion as an inglorious episode for the Arabs and a triumph for Trump and his ally without a breakthrough for the homeless Palestinian whom they sympathize for their legitimate right for a separate state.

