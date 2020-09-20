Teacher fined for stocking onion in Jashore

JASHORE, Sept 19: A mobile court here on Friday fined a school teacher Tk 10,000 for stocking onion in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district.

Fined Emdadul Haque is an assistant teacher at Beneali Primary School in the upazila.

Local sources said Emdadul bought 70 maunds of onion at Tk 80 per kg on Wednesday and stocked it. On information, the mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Rahman recovered the onion from his house and fined him.







