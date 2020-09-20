

‘Shamuk Khol’ birds find safe habitat at RMCH

Patients of RMCH wake up early in the morning with the chirping of thousands of 'Shamuk Khol' birds.

They have developed an intimate and friendly bonding with the people in the area. None is allowed to disturb these birds in their free roaming.

These birds had habitats in Rajshahi Central Jail area. But, due to felling of trees there, they lost their habitats and later came to their new abode at RMCH.

Environmentalists said birds of different species come here from neighbouring countries. Their arrival has increased this year as noise in the city has come down due to coronavirus pandemic.

Rajshahi Environmental Movement Unity Council Founder Adviser Mahfuzur Rahman Raj said different birds have made nests in RMCH, Rajshahi Central Jail, Rajshahi Technical Training Centre, and Rajshahi Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Applied Sciences areas.

It was learned that the RMCH authority as well as the patients are conscious and they have taken various measures to ensure the peaceful living of these birds. Even, no tree is allowed to fell and no one is allowed to use microphones or loudspeakers which may hamper the birds' living.

A local resident Jahurul Islam said many people visit the gardens of RMCH to watch the beautiful Shamuk Khol birds. Some people visit the area to take pictures and watch them.

Bird expert and Professor of the Zoology Department at Rajshahi University Aminuzzaman Saleh Reza said it is now the breeding season for these birds. So they are building nests here.

Rajshahi Medical College Principal Dr Nawshad Ali said different birds usually come here. But this time more has come. The local administration has been informed about taking all steps to ensure their safe living here.















RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: The 'Shamuk Khol' birds have found safe habitat on the trees on Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) campus.Patients of RMCH wake up early in the morning with the chirping of thousands of 'Shamuk Khol' birds.They have developed an intimate and friendly bonding with the people in the area. None is allowed to disturb these birds in their free roaming.These birds had habitats in Rajshahi Central Jail area. But, due to felling of trees there, they lost their habitats and later came to their new abode at RMCH.Environmentalists said birds of different species come here from neighbouring countries. Their arrival has increased this year as noise in the city has come down due to coronavirus pandemic.Rajshahi Environmental Movement Unity Council Founder Adviser Mahfuzur Rahman Raj said different birds have made nests in RMCH, Rajshahi Central Jail, Rajshahi Technical Training Centre, and Rajshahi Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Applied Sciences areas.It was learned that the RMCH authority as well as the patients are conscious and they have taken various measures to ensure the peaceful living of these birds. Even, no tree is allowed to fell and no one is allowed to use microphones or loudspeakers which may hamper the birds' living.A local resident Jahurul Islam said many people visit the gardens of RMCH to watch the beautiful Shamuk Khol birds. Some people visit the area to take pictures and watch them.Bird expert and Professor of the Zoology Department at Rajshahi University Aminuzzaman Saleh Reza said it is now the breeding season for these birds. So they are building nests here.Rajshahi Medical College Principal Dr Nawshad Ali said different birds usually come here. But this time more has come. The local administration has been informed about taking all steps to ensure their safe living here.