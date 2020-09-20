

Flood panic grips people in Kurigram, Sirajganj again

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Third-time flood is being feared in Fulbari Upazila of the district as the Dharla River is flowing above danger mark at Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge point in Shimulbari area of the upazila.

Besides Dharla, other rivers including Neel Komol and Baromasi are also flowing above danger marks.

With the swelling triggered by upstream tide, low-lying areas in the down basins of these rivers are getting inundated.

Though there is forecast that the water levels in these rivers may rise anytime, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) sources said there is no possibility of flood in the upazila.

Kurigram BWDB control room sources said, Dharla swelled recently and flowed above the danger mark at that point.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajarhat Agriculture Weather Monitoring Centre in Kurigram Subal Chandra Sarker said, impacted by monsoon weather, heavy raining started on Wednesday noon. After September 17, the weather is likely to become normal.

Kurigram BWDB Executive Engineer Ariful Islam said, due to rain in India for the last two to three days, the upstream tide caused the swelling.

In reply to a query, he said, despite submergences of low-lying areas, there is no possibility of flood at this time.

After the rain recedes by one or two days, and the situation will be improve, he added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Amid corona, the flood panic has again gripped the locals in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

The upazila has been witnessing drifting rain almost every day since September 1 last, and since September 16 midnight, the rain has been falling heavily.

All the rivers in the upazila including Brahmaputra, Dudhkumar, Fulkumar, Gangadhar and Shankosh swelled.

Flood water entered localities crossing riverbanks. There was no rain on September 18. But the sky was cloudy. Water level increased.

Low-lying areas in 10 unions of the upazila and the municipality were inundated. Submerged croplands included 860-hectare Transplanted Aman, 130 ha vegetables, 25 ha black gram pulse, and 10 ha ground nut. Many roads were also submerged.

On Friday noon, Acting Officer of Rajarhat Agriculture Weather Monitoring Centre in Kurigram Subal Chandra Sarker said, the sky will remain cloudy for the next two to three days. Light and moderate rain is likely.

The economy at the upazila changes centring agriculture. The untimely flood has put farmers at awkward situation. Aman seedbeds were damaged by the three-time flood. Seasonal farming suffered delay due to lingering deluge.

Now farmers are re-planting Aman saplings purchasing these at higher prices.

The fourth-time flood hit at a time when farmers were just preparing to stand again after being hit by corona and three-time flood. With this, their dream has been shattered again.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajendra Nath Roy said if the water recedes rapidly, the damage in the croplands will be less.

Some municipality dwellers like Ziaur Rahman, 40, of Telipara, Amzad Hossen, 55, and Noor Islam, 44, of Bhaisatuli, Hossen Ali, 50, and Ashraful Alam, 45, of Namdanitari Village in Berubari Union, Khalilur Rahman, 43, Abed Ali, 66, and Nizam Uddin, 62, of Mannerpar Village in Kaliganj Union said, they have been devastated due to several natural calamities at the year's start.

Taking farming preparation amid corona, they added, they suffered for time and again. Now their last resort of Aman plantation has been hit by the fourth time flood.

They said recovering the damages may be difficult.

SIRAJGANJ: Farmers in the district fear a fresh flood and loss of their cultivated lands as the water level of the Jamuna River has risen again.

Sirajganj BWDB Deputy Assistant Engineer Rafiqul Islam said the water level of the river increased 39cm at Sirajganj point while 35 cm at Kazipur point in the last 24 hours on Friday.

Crops including Aman paddy, vegetables and bean in char and low-lying areas under five upazilas went under water due to the rise in water level in the rivers Jamuna, Karatoa, Boral, Hurasagar, Phuljhor, Gumti and Isamoti.

Farmers in the areas fear damages of crops after facing three-time flood from June to September, which caused Tk 200 crore losses in the agriculture sector.

Though the government has provided different facilities including agro incentives to the flood-hit farmers, but the new rise in the water level frustrated them.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said the government distributed paddy saplings to 1,285 farmers, and bean seeds and fertilisers to 5,000 farmers.

The government has targeted the cultivation of Aman paddy in 69,250 hectares of land this season.

Farmer Abu Sheikh of Sadar Upazila said he sowed bean seeds in one-bigha land but now he is in fear of damage.

Farmer Shahinur Alam of Maijbari Char under Kazipur Upazila said his Aman paddy plants were damaged two times before sowing fresh saplings on four-bigha land. The new saplings were also inundated.

Sirajganj DAE Deputy Director Abu Hanif said rise in water is certainly a threat. The government gave incentives to farmers during the last flood and this assistance will be continued.















