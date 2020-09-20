Eleven killed in road mishaps in four dists





MYMENSINGH: Three persons including a man and his minor son were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Fahad Alam, 32, and his son Turan, 5, of Sreebardi Upazila in Sherpur District, and his aunt Jharna Begum, 45, of Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Highway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Manzurul Haque said Fahad, an assistant teacher of Sreebardi Government Primary School, along with his family members was going to visit haor areas in Nikli Upazila of Kishoreganj in the morning. On the way, a microbus carrying them collided head-on with a Mymensingh-bound pickup van in Dangri area of Nandail, leaving Fahad and Turan dead on the spot and 11 injured.

The injured were rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex first and later to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where one of the injured Jharna died under treatment. Police seized the vehicles but their drivers managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

MAGURA: Four persons were killed and at least 30 others injured in a collision between two buses on the Magura-Jashore Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital.

Magura Sadar PS OC Joynal Abedin said a Jashore-bound bus of 'Chaklader Paribahan' collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sohag Paribahan' in Maghirdhal area on the highway at around 1:30pm, leaving four persons dead on the spot and at least 30 others injured.

After the accident, the Chakladar Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch as another bus hit it from behind, he said.

Fire fighters from Jashore and Magura are conducting rescue operation.

The accident led to a long tailback of vehicles on both sides of the highway, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: Three bike riders were killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Al Amin Thakur, 22, son of Billal Thakur of Gopinathpur Village, Faisal Sarder, 30, son of Anwar Sarder of Chandibardi, and Liakat Sheikh, 32, son of Sufi Sheikh of the same village, in the upazila.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Golden Paribahan' smashed a bike carrying the trio in College Intersection area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 10:30pm, leaving Faisal dead on the spot and two others severely injured.

Later, Al-Amin succumbed to his injuries at Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex while Liakat died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Faridpur's Bhanga Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sohel Rana and Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Sumon, 50, was a resident of Baghmara Village under Barthi Union in the upazila.

The injured are Md Faisal, 23, and Md Razu, 24.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Sumon in Barthi Tara Temple area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at dawn, leaving him and two bikers seriously injured.









Later, they were rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Sumon died about 9:30am.

Gaurnadi Highway PS SI Md Mahbub confirmed the incident.



Eleven people including a minor boy were killed and 42 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Magura, Gopalganj and Barishal, in two days.MYMENSINGH: Three persons including a man and his minor son were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased were identified as Fahad Alam, 32, and his son Turan, 5, of Sreebardi Upazila in Sherpur District, and his aunt Jharna Begum, 45, of Bakshiganj Upazila in Jamalpur District.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Highway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Manzurul Haque said Fahad, an assistant teacher of Sreebardi Government Primary School, along with his family members was going to visit haor areas in Nikli Upazila of Kishoreganj in the morning. On the way, a microbus carrying them collided head-on with a Mymensingh-bound pickup van in Dangri area of Nandail, leaving Fahad and Turan dead on the spot and 11 injured.The injured were rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex first and later to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where one of the injured Jharna died under treatment. Police seized the vehicles but their drivers managed to flee the scene, the OC added.MAGURA: Four persons were killed and at least 30 others injured in a collision between two buses on the Magura-Jashore Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. Identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital.Magura Sadar PS OC Joynal Abedin said a Jashore-bound bus of 'Chaklader Paribahan' collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Sohag Paribahan' in Maghirdhal area on the highway at around 1:30pm, leaving four persons dead on the spot and at least 30 others injured.After the accident, the Chakladar Paribahan bus fell into a roadside ditch as another bus hit it from behind, he said.Fire fighters from Jashore and Magura are conducting rescue operation.The accident led to a long tailback of vehicles on both sides of the highway, the OC added.GOPALGANJ: Three bike riders were killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.The deceased were identified as Al Amin Thakur, 22, son of Billal Thakur of Gopinathpur Village, Faisal Sarder, 30, son of Anwar Sarder of Chandibardi, and Liakat Sheikh, 32, son of Sufi Sheikh of the same village, in the upazila.Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Golden Paribahan' smashed a bike carrying the trio in College Intersection area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 10:30pm, leaving Faisal dead on the spot and two others severely injured.Later, Al-Amin succumbed to his injuries at Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex while Liakat died on the way to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.Faridpur's Bhanga Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sohel Rana and Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Friday. Deceased Sumon, 50, was a resident of Baghmara Village under Barthi Union in the upazila.The injured are Md Faisal, 23, and Md Razu, 24.Local sources said a motorcycle hit Sumon in Barthi Tara Temple area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at dawn, leaving him and two bikers seriously injured.Later, they were rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Sumon died about 9:30am.Gaurnadi Highway PS SI Md Mahbub confirmed the incident.