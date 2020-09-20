Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:55 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Three detained on different charges

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested on different charges in three districts- Bhola, Bogura and Laxmipur, in two days.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A fisherman was arrested and five trawlers were seized for illegally catching fishes from the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila on Friday morning.
Arrested Humayun Kabir, 42, is a resident of Char Shuvi Village in the upazila.
Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin, also the acting UNO of Monpura, along with Fisheries Officer Abdul Gaffar and members of Bangladesh Coast Guard, raided the river in Kalatalir Char area.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the fishermen of five trawlers fled away, but Humayun Kabir was caught.
UNO Ruhul Amin said the arrested was fined Tk 5,000 and the seized fishing trawlers were sold in auction.
BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested an arms trader along with a foreign pistol from Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Sabbir Rahman, 21, son of Yunus Ali of Fultala area.
A team of DB police in the guise of buyer went to Sabbir's house at around 10pm and arrested him.
A foreign pistol and a magazine were recovered from his possession.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Raipur Upazila in the district on Thursday, who stole Tk 25,000 of a customer after hacking his Dutch-Bangla Bank account.
The arrested person is Delwar Hossain, a resident of Uttar Keroa Village in the upazila.
RAB-11 Acting Company Commander Abu Saleh said acting on information that Delwar lifted Tk 25,000 from a customer's account through hacking, the elite force members conducted a drive in Raipur Bazar area at noon and arrested him.
A case was filed with Raipur Police Station (PS) in this connection on Friday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abnormal man crushed under train
Two persons found dead in two districts
Pirojpur Municipality Ward-5 AL formed a human chain on Town Club Road
Teacher fined for stocking onion in Jashore
‘Shamuk Khol’ birds find safe habitat at RMCH
Flood panic grips people in Kurigram, Sirajganj again
Eleven killed in road mishaps in four dists
Three detained on different charges


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft