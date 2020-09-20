Three detained on different charges





MONPURA, BHOLA: A fisherman was arrested and five trawlers were seized for illegally catching fishes from the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila on Friday morning.

Arrested Humayun Kabir, 42, is a resident of Char Shuvi Village in the upazila.

Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruhul Amin, also the acting UNO of Monpura, along with Fisheries Officer Abdul Gaffar and members of Bangladesh Coast Guard, raided the river in Kalatalir Char area.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the fishermen of five trawlers fled away, but Humayun Kabir was caught.

UNO Ruhul Amin said the arrested was fined Tk 5,000 and the seized fishing trawlers were sold in auction.

BOGURA: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested an arms trader along with a foreign pistol from Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Sabbir Rahman, 21, son of Yunus Ali of Fultala area.

A team of DB police in the guise of buyer went to Sabbir's house at around 10pm and arrested him.

A foreign pistol and a magazine were recovered from his possession.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Raipur Upazila in the district on Thursday, who stole Tk 25,000 of a customer after hacking his Dutch-Bangla Bank account.

The arrested person is Delwar Hossain, a resident of Uttar Keroa Village in the upazila.

RAB-11 Acting Company Commander Abu Saleh said acting on information that Delwar lifted Tk 25,000 from a customer's account through hacking, the elite force members conducted a drive in Raipur Bazar area at noon and arrested him.

A case was filed with Raipur Police Station (PS) in this connection on Friday.















