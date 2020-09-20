Sirajganj AL leader dies of corona

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 19: A local leader of Awami League (AL) died of coronavirus in the district town on Thursday night.

Deceased Abdul Malek Mollah, 65, was a resident of Diardhangara Mahalla in the municipality, and publication secretary of Ward No. 2 AL.

The deceased's family sources said Abdul Malek was admitted to Sirajganj 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital with respiratory problems five to six days back. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment there.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was referred to Dhaka on Thursday, but died on the way.

He was buried at Malshapara Graveyard in the district town at night following the health guidelines.











