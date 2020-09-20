

Sherpur farmers find interest in farming green-coloured malta

Green maltas are now hanging over the vast Garo hills of bordering Jhenaigati and Nalitabari upazilas in the district.

The maltas have been cultivated in different fallow lands of the district. Many are shifting to its farming. They are using indigenous technique in farming the fruit.

Agriculture officials said the soil in Garo hills is fertile and suitable for growing malta and other citrus fruits. Citrus fruits are environment-friendly. In addition, the farming creates employment.

One entrepreneur Abdul Baten has been successful in growing lemon and malta under Citrus Development Project of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the upazila. He started the farming three years back.

Baten is the son of late Mofiz Uddin of Haldi Village under Jhenaigati Upazila. He is a government driver.

He said if more entrepreneurs appear and government patronisation is available, malta and lemon farming will become more popular, and the region will be economically developed in opening new door.

He also said his seven-acre lands would remain uncultivated earlier due to wild elephant attack. Four years back, he started farming citrus fruits including malta in two-acre lands with the advice of local agriculture office. He farmed another two and a half acres with his own initiative.

He further said his farm now includes the trees of 1,300 seedless and 500 kagoji lemons, 300 maltas, 20 oranges, 20 pomelos, and 60 mangoes.

He added, three yearly basis labourers see his farm. Besides, five more work on daily basis.

So far, Abdul Baten's cost stands at about Tk 15 to 20 lakh. He sold lemons worth Tk 18 lakh and malta worth Tk 1.20 lakh in the first year. In 2019, he sold malta worth Tk 3 lakh. This year's target is higher.

Several years back, another entrepreneur Shawkat Alam from Gazipur District started mixed fruit-farming in about three-acre lands on a hill in Burunga Village of Nalitabari Upazila. For the last two years, he has been growing malta. Now he is getting profit.

By planting 50 to 100 saplings on own lands, many are shifting to malta farming.

There are small and big malta gardens in different areas of Nalitabari Upazila.

BARI-2 and 4 varieties of malta are being farmed in Sherpur.

In Sherpur, per kg malta sells at Tk 150 to 200. There is a demand for malta in Dhaka too.

Delwar Hossen, founder of Sherpur District website apps 'Our Sherpur', said, "I have planned to spread the malta of Garo hill through e-commerce."

Jhenaigati Upazila Agriculture Officer Humayun Kabir said, they are giving training and tools to the malta growers.

Deputy Director of Sherpur DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Saha said, maltas are being farmed in total 24 hectares of land in Jhenaigati, Nalitabari, Sreebardi, and Sadar upazilas.















NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Sept 19: Growers are becoming interested in farming green coloured malta in the district.Green maltas are now hanging over the vast Garo hills of bordering Jhenaigati and Nalitabari upazilas in the district.The maltas have been cultivated in different fallow lands of the district. Many are shifting to its farming. They are using indigenous technique in farming the fruit.Agriculture officials said the soil in Garo hills is fertile and suitable for growing malta and other citrus fruits. Citrus fruits are environment-friendly. In addition, the farming creates employment.One entrepreneur Abdul Baten has been successful in growing lemon and malta under Citrus Development Project of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the upazila. He started the farming three years back.Baten is the son of late Mofiz Uddin of Haldi Village under Jhenaigati Upazila. He is a government driver.He said if more entrepreneurs appear and government patronisation is available, malta and lemon farming will become more popular, and the region will be economically developed in opening new door.He also said his seven-acre lands would remain uncultivated earlier due to wild elephant attack. Four years back, he started farming citrus fruits including malta in two-acre lands with the advice of local agriculture office. He farmed another two and a half acres with his own initiative.He further said his farm now includes the trees of 1,300 seedless and 500 kagoji lemons, 300 maltas, 20 oranges, 20 pomelos, and 60 mangoes.He added, three yearly basis labourers see his farm. Besides, five more work on daily basis.So far, Abdul Baten's cost stands at about Tk 15 to 20 lakh. He sold lemons worth Tk 18 lakh and malta worth Tk 1.20 lakh in the first year. In 2019, he sold malta worth Tk 3 lakh. This year's target is higher.Several years back, another entrepreneur Shawkat Alam from Gazipur District started mixed fruit-farming in about three-acre lands on a hill in Burunga Village of Nalitabari Upazila. For the last two years, he has been growing malta. Now he is getting profit.By planting 50 to 100 saplings on own lands, many are shifting to malta farming.There are small and big malta gardens in different areas of Nalitabari Upazila.BARI-2 and 4 varieties of malta are being farmed in Sherpur.In Sherpur, per kg malta sells at Tk 150 to 200. There is a demand for malta in Dhaka too.Delwar Hossen, founder of Sherpur District website apps 'Our Sherpur', said, "I have planned to spread the malta of Garo hill through e-commerce."Jhenaigati Upazila Agriculture Officer Humayun Kabir said, they are giving training and tools to the malta growers.Deputy Director of Sherpur DAE Dr Mohit Kumar Saha said, maltas are being farmed in total 24 hectares of land in Jhenaigati, Nalitabari, Sreebardi, and Sadar upazilas.