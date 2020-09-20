Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Countryside

Myanmar trawler anchors at Teknaf with onion

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 19: A trawler anchored at Teknaf Land Port on bank of the Naaf River with 20 metric tonnes of onion from Myanmar on Friday morning.
Teknaf Land Port Operating Company United Land Port Ltd Manager Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said onion consignment has arrived three months after import. Unloading of the onion from the trawler has already started. The volume of the imported onion could not be known as the related import documents have not yet received. However, it could be more than 20 metric tonnes.
Under the supervision of Seven Star Enterprise, a C&F agent, Kaniz Enterprise Limited imported the onion.
Proprietor of the Kaniz Enterprise Limited Osman Ghani said some 200 sacks of onion have reached Teknaf Land Port under the first phase. More onions are on the way to arrive.
Md Arafat, manager of C&F agent Seven Star Enterprise Ltd, said it could not be possible to submit import documents to the government officials at the land port as it was weekly holiday on Friday.
He also expected to secure the release of the consignment on Sunday after submitting the documents on Saturday.
Customs official Mohammad Afsar Uddin at Teknaf Land Port said traders are being encouraged to import onions from Myanmar. The imported onions would be sent to the market releasing from the land port quickly.
Teknaf Customs Department said some 21,560 metric tonnes of onion were imported through Teknaf Land Port in November last year. Besides, 20,843 metric tonnes of onion were imported in the preceding month of October, 3,573.141 metric tonnes in September and 84 metric tonnes in August.


