Seven more contract corona in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 19: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,054 here.

Civil Surgeon Md Dr Hasanat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected, four persons are in Sadar, and one in Nazirpur, Nesarabad and Bhandaria upazilas each.

A total of 5,014 samples were collected in the district where 3,772 people tested negative for the virus.

So far, 792 people have recovered from the virus while 23 died of it in the district.

Of the deceased, eight persons are from Sadar, five from Mathbaria and Nesarabad each, two from Nazirpur, and one from Bhandaria, Kawkhali and Indurkani upazilas each.







