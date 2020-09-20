Chakaria OC ordered to probe forgery case against MP’s wife





After scrutinising the case, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Ismail instructed the OC to probe the matter and submit a report before the court within a month.

On September 9, Kamrul Hasan Chowdhury alias Mohammed Hossain, landowner of the property located in Demusia Mouza, filed the case against nine people including Saheda Begum on the charge of illegal property transfer using fake NID card.









The other accused are land seller Md Hossain, Meher Ali, Mohammed Osman, Anwarul Azim, Rashid Ahmed, Masudul Islam, Sub-Registrar of Chakoria Shamsuzzaman Sardar and Deputy Assistant Land Officer of Betua Mohammed Abul Mansur.

In his complaint, the plaintiff said he has a total of 24-acre land at Demusia Mouza in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar, which has recently been transferred to Saheda Begum by Md Hossain through fake NID card and birth registration. The other accused people facilitated transferring the property illegally.



