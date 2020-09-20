Five nabbed with drugs in four districts





FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained a truck driver along with 6 kilograms of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Sabuj, 19, a resident of Shyampur Village in Durgapur Upazila of Rajshahi.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a truck in Kadamtala area at night and after searching, they recovered the hemp from the vehicle and detained its driver Sabuj.

Confirming the matter, Fulbari Police Station (PS) Inspector Sarwar Parvej said the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a local Juba League (JL) leader along with 250 cans of liquor from Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Arrested Mizanur Rahman Dhali, 40, is the joint convener of Uttar Char Ababil Union JL, and the son of Fazlul Karim Dhali of Gazaria Village in the upazila.

DB police sources said the law enforcers raided Mizanur's house about 10pm and arrested him with the liquor.

JOYPURHAT: DB police detained a woman along with 5 kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Anjuara, 39, a resident Chechra Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

On information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Kadamtali area in the evening and nabbed her with hemp.

Confirming the matter, District DB Police Sub-Inspector Amirul Islam said the arrested was handed over to Joypurhat Sadar PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAJSHAHI: Police arrested two youths along with 70 grams of heroin from Shiroil Bus Stand area of the city on Thursday night.

The arrested are Rabiul Islam Rifat, 20, and Mizan Mia, 22, of Keraniganj in Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia Model PS Nibaran Chandra Barman said a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo from a Dhaka-bound bus at night suspecting that they were carrying drugs.

Later, they confessed in primary interrogation that they were carrying heroin worth about Tk 7 lakh in their stomachs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court order, the OC added.





















