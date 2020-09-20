

Thousands of villagers suffer for lack of bridge at Jaldhaka

This area is the last end of Dauabari Union in Hatibandha.

In the rainy season, people cross the river by boat, and in the dry season they cross it on foot through makeshift bamboo or wooden bridges in the absence of a permanent bridge.

These areas are deprived of transport, hospital, school, college, bazaar, shopping centre and all types of civic facilities.

The people in these localities are passing troublesome lives.

A visit found many localities in the char areas along the river-bank basins. People in these localities and others in nearby areas cultivate different crops including paddy, jute, wheat, maize and vegetables in hundreds of hectares of land along the two banks of the river.

In the rainy season, growers in Dauabari Char Bharat area bring their agro-products by boat to markets in nearby Jaldhaka, Nekbakta and Dauabari in Hatibandha. In the dry season, they bring goods on shoulders or heads.









Locals Sabur Mia, Alamgir Hossen and Arif said they have been suffering since childhood. According to them, at time of elections, candidates make promises only for raising bridge over the river.

Chairman and locals of Dauabari Union went to local lawmaker and minister for several times for a bridge over the river. They gave assurance but did not implement the assurance.

Union parishad sources said the project for raising bridge over the Buri Teesta River has been sent to Prime Minister's Office for approval at the ECNEC meeting. The construction will begin after approval.

