68 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: Some 68 more people have contracted coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 19,266 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Friday noon.

The district-wise break-up of the reported virus cases is: 7,306 in Bogura, 4,819 in Rajshahi including 3,544 in the city, 2,079 in Sirajganj, 1,238 in Naogaon, 1,077 in Pabna, 1,042 in Joypurhat, 946 in Natore, and 759 in Chapainawabganj.

Among the total infected, 16,318 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 289 died of it in the division till Friday morning.







