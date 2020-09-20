Woman-child traffickers become active again at Rohingya camps





In different ways, the syndicate members are alluring Rohingyas of migrating to Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand.

In disguised identities, these traffickers stay at each Rohingya camp, it was learnt. To check trafficking, barbed wire fences are being set up around the camps.

According to UNHCR report, more than 1,500 Rohingyas sailed for different countries by engine boats or trawlers crossing the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea between 2018 and 2019. The numbers are about 50 times more than those were trafficked between 2013 and 2015. Most of them who crossed in 2015 were males. But those who sailed out in 2018 were women and children by 59 per cent.

On November 13 last year, Bangladesh Coast Guard seized a trawler from St Martin Island in the South Bay and rescued 122 Rohingyas who were being trafficked to Malaysia. The rescued included 15 children, 59 women and 48 males. They named one broker as Hamid.

Sources said the human traffickers are using several points of Cox's Bazaar coast for sending Rohingyas to Malaysia by trawler.

Of these points, Teknaf's Shamlapur, Sheelkhali, Rajarchhara, Zahazpura, Sabrang, Shahporir Dwip, Katabunia, Mithapanir Chhara, Zaliapalong, Inani, Rezukhal, Kutubdiapara, Khurushkul, Chaufaldandi, and Maheshkhali are included.

The trafficking continues via Sitakunda and Mazirghat areas.

Locals and several Rohingya leaders are engaged with the traffickers. They all are inhabitants of Rohingya camps.

In human trafficking, some Rohingyas living in Malaysia have also been named. Eight Malaysia-bound arrested Rohingyas on November 13 also named one Hamid as broker.

Yet it is a matter of hope that in cooperation with UNICEF, Social Welfare Ministry is working for preventing trafficking of women and children from Rohingya camps.

The Rohingya Children Protection project has been working since February, 2018. It is now working in 32 camps.

Social Welfare Officer of Alternative Focal Point of the project Md Al Amin Jalali said, the trafficking syndicate is conducting different ill strategies to traffic Rogingha children to Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and others.

"Our social activists are working by going from house to house to check trafficking of Rohingya children. We are motivating them about bad impact of trafficking," he also said.

As a result, the rate of trafficking is declining gradually.

They are also being nurtured for getting rid of the traffickers.

"We are trying to grow them up with moral values. We are also encouraging about sporting and culture," he added.

To save lives, Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 due to Myanmar military atrocities in Rakhine state. They are now living temporarily in around 10,000 acres of forest lands in Cox's Bazaar's Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.

The Bangladesh government has been providing these Rohingyas with all facilities for the last three years. Besides international donors, different NGOs are also working.















COX'S BAZAR, Sept 19: Woman and child-trafficking syndicate in Rohingya camps of the district has become active again.In different ways, the syndicate members are alluring Rohingyas of migrating to Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Thailand.In disguised identities, these traffickers stay at each Rohingya camp, it was learnt. To check trafficking, barbed wire fences are being set up around the camps.According to UNHCR report, more than 1,500 Rohingyas sailed for different countries by engine boats or trawlers crossing the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea between 2018 and 2019. The numbers are about 50 times more than those were trafficked between 2013 and 2015. Most of them who crossed in 2015 were males. But those who sailed out in 2018 were women and children by 59 per cent.On November 13 last year, Bangladesh Coast Guard seized a trawler from St Martin Island in the South Bay and rescued 122 Rohingyas who were being trafficked to Malaysia. The rescued included 15 children, 59 women and 48 males. They named one broker as Hamid.Sources said the human traffickers are using several points of Cox's Bazaar coast for sending Rohingyas to Malaysia by trawler.Of these points, Teknaf's Shamlapur, Sheelkhali, Rajarchhara, Zahazpura, Sabrang, Shahporir Dwip, Katabunia, Mithapanir Chhara, Zaliapalong, Inani, Rezukhal, Kutubdiapara, Khurushkul, Chaufaldandi, and Maheshkhali are included.The trafficking continues via Sitakunda and Mazirghat areas.Locals and several Rohingya leaders are engaged with the traffickers. They all are inhabitants of Rohingya camps.In human trafficking, some Rohingyas living in Malaysia have also been named. Eight Malaysia-bound arrested Rohingyas on November 13 also named one Hamid as broker.Yet it is a matter of hope that in cooperation with UNICEF, Social Welfare Ministry is working for preventing trafficking of women and children from Rohingya camps.The Rohingya Children Protection project has been working since February, 2018. It is now working in 32 camps.Social Welfare Officer of Alternative Focal Point of the project Md Al Amin Jalali said, the trafficking syndicate is conducting different ill strategies to traffic Rogingha children to Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia and others."Our social activists are working by going from house to house to check trafficking of Rohingya children. We are motivating them about bad impact of trafficking," he also said.As a result, the rate of trafficking is declining gradually.They are also being nurtured for getting rid of the traffickers."We are trying to grow them up with moral values. We are also encouraging about sporting and culture," he added.To save lives, Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 due to Myanmar military atrocities in Rakhine state. They are now living temporarily in around 10,000 acres of forest lands in Cox's Bazaar's Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.The Bangladesh government has been providing these Rohingyas with all facilities for the last three years. Besides international donors, different NGOs are also working.