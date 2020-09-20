Wildfire smoke blankets Canada

VANCOUVER, Sept 19: Smoke from California and Oregon wildfires has cloaked Canada's third-largest city of Vancouver -- known for its majestic mountain views and fresh ocean breezes -- in the dirtiest air in the world this week.

Days have been spent smarting under a thick haze that has irritated eyes and throats, and sent asthmatics gasping for breath. It has also complicated Covid-19 testing.

On Friday, despite forecasted smoke-clearing rain storms, the city -- 800 miles (1,300 kilometres) north of the biggest California fires -- topped for the second time this week the World Air Quality Index for worst air, after briefly ceding first place to Portland in fire-stricken Oregon. -AFP