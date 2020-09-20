Iran vows Soleimani revenge





Soleimani, who headed the Guards elite Qods Force, was killed in an American air strike near Baghdad airport in January.

A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said Iran plans in retaliation to assassinate the American ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks, before the presidential election in November.

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran this week with a "thousand times stronger" response in case of any attack on his country, following the report.

South Africa's state security agency said on Friday it had found no evidence of such a plot against Marks. -AFP















