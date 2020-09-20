Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Foreign News

Trump, Biden make duelling trips to Minnesota

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Voters cast ballots, spaced apart due to Covid-19 at the Fairfax Government Centre on September 18 in Fairfax, Virginia. Voters waited up to four hours to early vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, polls opened at 8am, and people where in line at 5:45am according to poll workers. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Sept 19: US President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden made duelling trips to the battleground state of Minnesota on Friday, rapidly upping the tempo -- and harsh tone -- ahead of their first debate.
With the two candidates also fresh from holding televised town hall sessions, the 2020 contest is finally starting to look more like a traditional battle for the White House, six weeks before voting day November 3.
Biden has spent much of the year locked down, along with the rest of the country, to avoid exposure to Covid-19. But with a CNN town hall in Pennsylvania on Thursday and a visit to a trade union facility in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday, he is now hitting the campaign trail in earnest.
Trump, who appeared on an ABC town hall Tuesday, arrived in Minnesota shortly after Biden to speak to supporters in the small northern town of Bemidji.
The state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, urged both teams to respect the measures in effect throughout Minnesota to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Although Trump has campaigned far more intensely than Biden, he is also ramping up the pace and scale of his trademark rallies after being forced mostly to shelve them during the worst months of the pandemic.
The former vice president slammed Trump's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during his speech in Duluth, speaking directly to the miners in the region who voted for the Republican billionaire in 2016 after decades of Democratic victories.
"How many people across the Iron Range, how many empty chairs around those dinner tables, because of his negligence and his selfishness?" Biden asked.
"Times are hard. Unemployment is way up," he added.
The day before, Biden had called on Trump to resign over his management of the global health crisis, which has killed nearly 200,000 people in the US and torpedoed the world's leading economy.   -AFP


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
