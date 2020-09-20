Video
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:53 AM
Indian army admits wrongdoing in killing three Kashmiris

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: The Indian army said on Friday its soldiers exceeded their powers during an alleged "fake encounter" operation in Kashmir that killed three men, in a rare admission of wrongdoing in the flashpoint region.
Soldiers deployed by New Delhi have long been accused of abusing their emergency powers in Kashmir, a territory India claims in full but shares with arch-rival Pakistan.
The three men -- cousins whom the army claimed were suspected "Pakistani terrorists" -- were killed on a counterinsurgency operation on July 18 in the southern Kashmir valley, and buried in remote border area.
But their families, who identified their bodies from pictures on social media, said they were local      labourers.
The incident generated outrage in Kashmir, with political groups, rights activists and many residents demanding an independent probe into the deaths.   -AFP


