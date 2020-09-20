Video
India deploys more troops on LoC to combat Pak infiltration

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW DELHI, Sept 19: With Pakistan Army trying hard to push terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has deployed additional 3,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir to plug any such infiltration attempts.
"An additional brigade has been deployed on the LoC to plug infiltration and this move has given good results too," top sources told ANI.
The additional troops deployed on the LoC have been successful in foiling almost all the major attempts of infiltration and terrorists have not been allowed to cross over, they said.
Sources said the Pakistan Army has failed to achieve much success in pushing terrorists this year and there would be multiple attempts to do so before higher reaches close down by October-November due to heavy snowfall.
Indian Army is fully active on the LoC and troops recently foiled an infiltration attempt from North Kashmir's Gurez sector.
Sources said at present, a couple of extra battalions of the Pakistan Army are present on the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir but it cannot be said that they are there to build pressure on India in support of the Chinese Army. Even if the Pakistanis try to do so, the Indian Army is well prepared to deal with such a situation, they said.   -ANI


