Trump touts swift vaccine as Europe battles virus 2nd wave





Israel went a step further, becoming the first major country to impose another national lockdown that will last for three weeks.

As leader of the world's hardest-hit country, Trump sees the swift approval of a vaccine as vital to immunizing his reelection campaign against criticism by Joe Biden, who is leading in polls in the run-up to the November 3 vote.

"Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April," he told reporters.

The president has hinted the first vaccine could be green-lighted by October, a timeline viewed as overly optimistic by his own health officials who say the end of the year or start of 2021 is more likely.

The US accounts for more than 198,000 of the world's 947,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China last December, while more than 30.2 million cases have been registered.

In Europe, several countries announced targeted measures as their outbreaks threatened to rebound.

Madrid authorities imposed a partial lockdown on nearly a million people, the British government unveiled new measures limiting social contact in several regions, and Ireland banned indoor dining at restaurants and pubs in Dublin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "no question" that his country was "now seeing a second wave coming in" as he toured the site of a new vaccine centre.

"We are seeing it in France, in Spain, across Europe -- it has been absolutely, I'm afraid, inevitable we were going to see it in this country," he added.

In France, where new daily cases hit a fresh record of 13,000 on Friday, the government is struggling to create enough testing capacity as new hotspots emerge daily.









The city of Nice on the Riviera banned groups of more than 10 people meeting on its beach, in parks or public gardens.

"We're adding about 1.8 to two million cases per week to the global case count, and an average somewhere between 40,000 to 50,000 deaths," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference. -AFP



