Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

Neymar to lead Brazil in World Cup qualifying

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RIO DE JANEIRO, SEPT 19: Brazil coach Tite kept faith with a troubled Neymar on Friday, choosing him to lead the Selecao as they launch their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign next month.
Young Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes comes into the squad and could make his international debut while Real Madrid striker Rodrygo also returns.
The five-time world champions play Bolivia in Sao Paulo on October 9, then travel to Lima to face Peru four days later. The matches were originally scheduled for March, but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The return to international play could be a welcome break for Neymar, who has had a tumultuous time since losing with the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain.
First he had to quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and then, when he returned to action, was banned for two matches Wednesday for his role in a brawl at the end of PSG's 1-0 loss to Marseille.
The French league is investigating the star striker's claim that Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez taunted him with racist insults.
Neymar's former PSG teammate Thiago Silva, who signed with Chelsea last month, also got the call from Tite, even though the center-back will be 37 by the time of the World Cup in Qatar. But Tite dropped regular squad members including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. He also held off calling up injured captain Dani Alves, 37, naming 19-year-old Gabriel Menino of Palmeiras instead.
Brazil were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Santos (Athletico Paranaense) Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (FC Porto/POR), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Felipe (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo) 
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon/FRA), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa/ENG), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)
Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Rodrygo (Real Madrid/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Everton (Benfica/POR), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Richarlison (Everton/ENG).   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves boss Nuno confirms Jota will join Liverpool
Neymar to lead Brazil in World Cup qualifying
Top seeds Halep, Pliskova into last eight in Rome
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
Gnabry hits hat-trick as 'hungry' Bayern run riot in historic Bundesliga opener
Djokovic, Nadal into last eight as Italian Open prepares for fans
Thiago adds new dimension to Liverpool
Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft