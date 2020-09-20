Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:52 AM
latest
Home Sports

Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LAUSANNE, SEPT 19: FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday defended his fight "against corruption" in football in spite of being under criminal investigation in Switzerland since the end of July.
Infantino said Friday at the opening of the 70th FIFA Congress held by videoconference with delegates from 211 member federations that he believed he had restored the integrity of the body after a wave of scandals.
"We will never again have corruption in football... We have excluded it and we will not let it come back," promised a bullish Infantino who also referenced his predecessor Sepp Blatter, ousted in 2015. "FIFA became victim to corrupt officials -- that's not what I say, that's what courts say all over the world, and FIFA is still suffering from that.
"In 2015 FIFA was toxic, was pronounced dead. An organisation that had served itself from football, had used football, instead of serving football."
Infantino, in charge of world football's governing body since 2016, is the subject of an investigation over suspected collusion between him and Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who resigned in July over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.
"So why was I meeting the Swiss attorney general? Because it was my duty as FIFA president because I wanted to liberate FIFA from those old, toxic values."
"We will be able to convince the sceptics eventually. (The meetings with Lauber) were meant to define that the new FIFA was miles away from the old FIFA." Infantino also met on Wednesday in Washington with the US Minister of Justice, William Barr, while the United States is still investigating several South American football leaders and marketing officials for "racketeering" or corruption.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves boss Nuno confirms Jota will join Liverpool
Neymar to lead Brazil in World Cup qualifying
Top seeds Halep, Pliskova into last eight in Rome
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
Gnabry hits hat-trick as 'hungry' Bayern run riot in historic Bundesliga opener
Djokovic, Nadal into last eight as Italian Open prepares for fans
Thiago adds new dimension to Liverpool
Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch


Latest News
Russia's new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
India arrests nine Al-Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'
Tottenham re-sign Gareth Bale on loan
Regulatory conflicts should be addressed before setting LPG price, say stakeholders
UK FM's bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
'Free Dhaka city from stray dogs by December'
FBCCI President mourns death of Ahmed Shafi
More than 30 Taliban killed in Afghan air strikes
Council will decide who will be the next ameer of Hefazat-e Islam: Babunagari
Most Read News
Bangladeshi jailed for offering police bribe in Malaysia
Narayanganj mosque explosion: One more victim dies
Significance of school meal in Bangladesh
32 more die of COVID-19 in Bangladesh
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
Allama Shafi's body taken to Hathazari Madrasa
Dhaka bus counter manager stabbed dead
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll climbs to 33
President, PM condole death of Shafi
3 bike riders killed in Gopalganj road crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft