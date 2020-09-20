Thiago adds new dimension to Liverpool





Widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders, Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles in seven years at Bayern and was instrumental as they lifted the Champions League last month in his last game for the club.

However, with just one year left on his contract, it only cost Liverpool £20 million ($26 million) plus £5 million in add-ons to secure his signature.

The 29-year-old becomes Liverpool's first major signing for two years, in which time they have won the Champions League and a first English league title for 30 years.

"He is an absolutely exceptional player and you are right it is difficult to improve a team like us in the moment in a normal way," said Klopp.

"If we take 3-400 million maybe we could find some players but even then it is not easy. In this specific case it is a player who brings a different dimension in our game, that's true.

Thiago said in an emotional open letter to Bayern fans on Friday that it was the lure of a new challenge that convinced him to leave after trophy hauls in Germany and at Barcelona, where he started his career.

"He was pretty excited about the opportunity as well so there was not a lot of convincing needed," added Klopp. -AFP

















