Sunday, 20 September, 2020, 5:52 AM
Nousheruzzaman still in life support

Published : Sunday, 20 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

'Swadhin Bangla Football' team member KM Nousheruzzaman has been still in life support in the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city's Kalyanpur after he was rushed to Intensive Care Unit on September 8 last following deterioration of his physical condition, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release today .
Nousheruzzaman, also former player of national football team, Dhaka University Blue, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Wari Club, Fire Service, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Dhaka Wapda, earlier admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital on September 7 with COVID-19 infection.
The BFF also wished for the early recovery of Nousheruzzaman and sought blessings to all.
The BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is bearing the full cost of Nousheruzzaman's treatment. Nousheruzzaman's physical condition is being investigated all the time as well.   -BFF


