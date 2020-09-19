Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Water level in Ganges basin starts rising again

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Sept 18: Water levels in most of the rivers and tributaries in Ganges basin recorded a rising trend again on Friday in the wake of onrushing of floodwater from the upstream hilly catchment areas after a rising-falling trend during the previous couple of days.
Of the 30 river points, monitored in the Ganges basin on Friday, water levels increased at 21 points while receded at seven points and   remained stable at two points, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
However, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points while above the danger level at one point yesterday like the previous day.
Local office of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) recorded a stable trend at Pankha in Chapainawabganj and at Rajshahi points, while went up by four centimeter (CM) at Hardinge Bridge and three cm at Talbaria in Ganges River, Mukhlesur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BWDB, told BSS this morning.
The BWDB office also recorded a rising trend at all the points of the Padma, the Mohananda, the Korotoa and the Atrai rivers afresh.
Water level in the Korotoa further went up by six cm and 21 cm at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points respectively.
The Gur River increased by 9 cm further at Singra in Natore, while the Atrai River by 17 cm at Baghabari in Sirajgonj.
FFWC executive engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan said a rising trend has been recorded at all the six points of the Jamuna River further this morning. The river crossed the danger level at Sariakandi in Bogura point this morning, while flowing below the danger mark in other five points.
The water level went up by 36 cm at Sariakandi, 27 cm at Kazipur in Sirajganj and 32 cm at Sirajganj point.
The Mahananda River also increased by 25 cm and six cm at Rohanpur and at Chapainawabganj points respectively. The Little Jamuna River went up by 11 cm at Naogaon and the Atrai River went up by 35 cm at Mohadevpur in Naogaon and 11 cm at Atrai points this morning.
Of the 16 river points both in Ganges and Brahmaputra Basins, being monitored in many districts under Rajshahi division regularly, water levels increased at 14 points and remained stable at two points.




The rivers were flowing below the danger level in 15 points and above the danger level in one point this morning.
Meanwhile, the local administrations have been continuously distributing relief materials in the worst-affected areas since the flood began.
Around 2.18 lakh flood-affected families consisting 8.72 lakh people have, so far, received relief materials to mitigate their livelihood related hardships, caused by the natural disaster in different districts of Rajshahi division.
As part of its instant humanitarian assistance to cope with the catastrophic situation, the government has, so far, allocated 1,520.5 tons of rice, Tk 39.03 lakh in cash, 16,980 packets of dry-food, Tk 21 lakh for baby food and Tk 40 lakh for animal feed.   -BSS



