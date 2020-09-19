

Why SP Masud still getting patronage?

Maj (retd) Sinha was killed in police firing at a check post at Shamlapur under Baharchhara union along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive on the night of July 31. Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, sister of slain Sinha, filed a murder case against police in court. The case is under investigation of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Masud joined the police service during BNP-Jamaat government in 2005. He has mysteriously clinched a prize posting as SP of Rajshahi district-a bigger post than his previous one in Cox's Bazar-despite a Home Ministry probe committee found that 'SP Masud Hossain, as the head of a district police, cannot avoid the responsibility of such disgraceful acts by the law enforcement agency even after shooting a retired army man dead.'

Rajshahi region had been a hot spot for Al-Qaeda styled Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) activities.

Notorious criminal Siddiqur Rahman, alias Bangla Bhai and one of the top leaders of JMB who led many killings in Rajshahi region, and was behind the nationwide bomb attacks in 2005 operated from this region.

Sharmin made the controversial SP an accused in the sensational murder case of Maj (retd) Sinha, but Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farha rejected the petition hours after it had been filed.

After such sensational incidents the Home Ministry and the Police HQs usually attach the officer in question to the HQs or transfer the officer somewhere else. It is followed by a routine investigation. Now the question rises if Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police SP ABM Masud Hossain is not guilty why was he transferred?

"Masud has even written to the Cox's Bazar Jail authorities to provide the main accused OC Pradeep and Inspector Liakat with a division facility in the prison," said plaintiff's lawyer Md Mostafa. "SP Masud has used his official power in favour of the accused," alleged the lawyer.

Proper action must be taken against SP ABM Masud Hossain, who spoke to the media in defence of the police role in the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha of the Bangladesh Army, instead he was rewarded by appointing him as head of the divisional police from the head of the district police, insiders said.

Benazir Ahmed Inspector General of Police was highly praised by high government officials for tackling the situation after the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha.

The smart IGP Benazir Ahmed was capable of handling such a sensitive incident carefully as two major forces were involved in the incident.

A murder case has been filed with the Cox's Bazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-3 accusing nine persons including former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Preedip Kumar Das and Teknaf's Baharchhara Police Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in connection with the killing of Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

A total of 14 people has been made accused including OC) Preedip Kumar Das and Outpost in-charge Liakat Ali in the murder case.

A four-member committee headed by Chattogram additional divisional commissioner Mizanur Rahman has been investigating the incident. They have already submitted the probe report.



















