

Con woman caught

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Thursday arrested a woman for alleged involvement in fraud and embezzlement of money by promising to take people aboard.The fraud was identified as Sadiya Jannat, alias Jannatul Ferdous. She has been promising to take people to Canada and America with marriage proposals advertised in newspapers. She claims to be divorced in the newspaper advertisement and says she would take her suitor abroad after marriage.She and her associatesembezzled Tk 25 to Tk 30 crore from many victims. The accused has been conning numerous victims in this manner for almost 10 years. The CID has revealed this information after arresting the accused.During her arrest on Thursday, the CID recovered three passports of victim 'husbands,' 10 mobile phones, three mobile phone memory cards, seven seals, innumerable used SIMs and bank deposit slips for Tk 48 lakh.Sheikh Md Rezaul Haider, Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CID, confirmed the matter during a press briefing at the CID headquarters in Dhaka on Friday. He said that the accused Jannat is the ring leader. She met her suitors and told them she has a business abroad which he would have to take care of. Jannat has taken around Tk 1 crore 79 lakh 50 thousand from just one victim.On July 6, she advertised in newspapers that a childless divorced businesswoman, who is a citizen of Canada, is looking for an elderly man for marriage, who will also look after her business abroad.At one stage, Jannat told the victim that her business in Canada is worth Tk 200 crore. But she doesn't like it there because of the cold. So, she would wire the money in the victim's name, according to CID press release.Rejaul said although Jannat is only a girl from Cumilla who studied up to SSC level, the victims were led to believe that she was a Canadian expatriate by her smartness in attire and speech. The members of this con group have been found with assets worth Tk 20 crore in and around Dhaka, he said.