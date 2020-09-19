22 deaths, 1,541 new C-19 cases





Twenty-two more people died of Covid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours until Friday morning, raising the death toll to 4,881.Bangladesh reported itsfirst coronavirus death on March 18.The current mortality rate is 1.41 percent, according to a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Meanwhile, the health authorities said 1,541 new cases were detected during this period after testing 12,730 samples. Bangladesh has so far conducted 1,796,509 tests and 19.25 percent of the samples were found to be positive.Bangladesh's total caseload has reached 345,805. The first cases were reported on March 8. Currently, there are 87,048 active cases.So far, 252,335 patients (72.97 percent of the total infected) have recovered - 1,923 of them in the past 24 hours.In per one million population, 2,030.49 cases are being recorded and 1,481.65 are recovering while 28.66 are dying.Twenty of the new deceased are aged above 50 years and two others are aged between 41 and 50 years.So far, 2,382 coronavirus patients have died in Dhaka division, 1,021 in Chattogram, 329 in Rajshahi, 413 in Khulna, 183 in Barishal, 220 in Sylhet, 230 in Rangpur and 103 in Mymensingh.Across the country, 16,922 people are in isolation and 47,644 are quarantined.