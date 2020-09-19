Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Hathazari Madrasa Without Allama Shafi

End comes amid unraveling of work

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 18: Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, the Director-General of Hathazari Madrasa, has stepped down from his existing post after a massive demonstrations of the students that had continued for the last two consecutive days.
Shafi, also the chief of    Hefajat-e-Islam, announced his resignation from the madrasa post after a meeting of Majlis-e-Shura (policymaking body) on Thursday night.
Later, he was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment while he fell sick at dead of night.
One member of the Majlis-e-Shura, said Shafi resigned on health grounds but he will continue to act as an advisor.
A group of Hathazari Madrasa students demonstrated on Wednesday demanding the removal of the Hefajat chief and his son Maulana Anas, the publicity secretary of Hefajat.
They also locked the madrasa gate and vandalised office rooms of some teachers, including Anas.
Protesters' demands included removing Anas, reinstatement of three teachers sacked by him, dismissal of 'unskilled' teachers appointed by him, an end to 'torture of students' and removal of three members of Majlis-e-Shura for their controversial roles.
Later a meeting was held at the madrasa at night and assured the protesters of removing Anas.
Additional police and RAB personnel have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Ministry of Education ordered the madrasa's closure until further notice for violating regulations imposed by the government.
As the news spread, students took position on Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road, halting traffic. Later, police forcibly removed them from the road. The students went back to the madrasa and carried out vandalism inside the institute.
The governing body, Shura Committee of the Madrasa made the decision in a meeting held on Thursday night, ending Shafi's long reign in one of the largest and oldest madrasas in Bangladesh. Five members of the 12-strong committee and senior teachers attended the meeting.
The committee also sacked his son Anas Madani as assistant director and a teacher Maulana Nurul Islam, said to be loyal to Madani.
Shafi, believed to be 98, was sent to a hospital in Chattogram by an ambulance after the meeting.
Al Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Uloom Moinul Islam, known as the Hathazari Baro Madrasa, has more than 7,000 students who learn lessons on the basis of the principles of Deoband school of Islam.
Shafi, the Muhtamim or director general of the madrasa, is also president of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasa Board - Befaqul Madrisil Arabia Bangladesh.
Called the 'Baro Hujur' by Qawmi madrasa students, he is respected by a section of Muslims as one of the top Islamic scholars in Bangladesh.
His radical views on some issues such as secular bloggers, statues and clothing of women, however, drew criticism on a number of occasions.
Tension rose in the Hathazari madrasa in recent months over leadership struggle as Shafi had fallen ill several times.
Qawmi madrasas are allowed to hold undergraduate and master's examinations by following the health protocols while the other institutions have remained shut since mid-March due to the pandemic.
The protest for the removal of Anas followed a row between Shafi's followers and the supporters of former assistant director Junayed Babunagri.
The dispute between supporters of Shafi and Babunagri came out in the open when the Shura Committee replaced Babunagri with Sheikh Ahmed in June.
Locals said the demonstration was a result of the dispute between supporters of Shafi and Babunagri.


