Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:11 PM
Allama Shafi passes away

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Amir Shah Ahmad Shafi, popularly known as Allama Shafi, died on Friday. He was on life support and under medical supervision at a hospital in the capital.
Earlier, Ahmad Shafi was flown to Dhaka just hours before his death. He died at around 6:30pm while he was being treated at Asgar Ali Hospital in the Old Town.
According to the leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam, during his death Ahmad Shafi was 104 years old. He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night and admitted to the ICU unit as his pressure and pulse rate decreased. A medical board was formed for his treatment which suggested he should be moved to Dhaka for better treatment. Then, he was airlifted to Dhaka from Chattogram on Friday afternoon around 4:27pm.
Shafi was born in 1916 at Rangunia in Chittagong. He received his primary education at home. Then he joined Al-Jamiatul Arabiatul Islamiah in Ziri and spent five or six months there. He was admitted to Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam in 1926, popularly known as Hathazari Madrasa at the age of 10. In the Madrasa he studied for 10 years. Then Shafi went to Darul Ulum Deoband for higher studies in the field of Hadith and Tafsir.
He studied there for four years before returning to his homeland. During his study in Deoband he became close to Hussain Ahmed Madani and later became the youngest official successor from the Indian subcontinent. Ahmed Shafi is the leader of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, a non-political Islamic organization.


