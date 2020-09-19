President, PM condole death of Shafi





In a condolence message, President Abdul Hamid said Allama Shafi has played an important role in the propagation of Islam at home and abroad. In his death, the country lost a prominent Islamic thinker.

The President also prayed for the peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi made a significant contribution to the propagation of Islamic education and also played a role in modernising Qawmi Madrasa education system.

The Prime Minister prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.























