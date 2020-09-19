Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:11 PM
latest
Home Back Page

India’s Covid crisis sees rise in child marriage and trafficking

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

NEW DELHI, Sept 18: India's coronavirus lockdown has had an adverse impact on children, pushing up incidents of child marriage and child labour.
Thirteen-year-old Rani has just won her first battle in life. Her parents tried to force her to marry this summer, but Rani reached out for help and managed to stop the wedding.  Rani (not her real name) was in the eighth grade when India's federal government suddenly imposed a lockdown in March, shuttering everything from schools to businesses to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Within a month, Rani's father, who was battling tuberculosis, found her a match. Rani was not happy. "I don't understand why everyone is in a rush to marry girls," she said. "They don't understand that it is important to go to school, start earning and be independent."
It is illegal for girls under the age of 18 to marry in India. But the country is home to the largest number of child brides in the world, accounting for a third of the global total, according to UNICEF. The charity estimates that at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married here each year.
This year might be worse. Childline, a children's helpline, has reported a 17% increase in distress calls related to early marriage of girls in June and July this year compared to 2019.  Millions lost their jobs during the prolonged lockdown from the end of March to early June. Many of them included India's informal and unprotected workers, who, have been pushed deeper into poverty.
According to the government, more than 10 million of these works, many of them young men, returned to their hometowns and villages during the lockdown because of loss of work. So parents of young girls - worried for their safety and anxious about their future prospects - are marrying their daughters off to ensure their wellbeing.   -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human footprints dating back 120,000 years found in Saudi Arabia
Covid-19 expanding risks to peace everywhere, warns UN chief
UN asks billionaires for help as 270m face starvation
Govt to take fresh project to increase Hilsa fish production
Trump will not attend UNGA
India’s Covid crisis sees rise in child marriage and trafficking
Works on 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat to begin in June ’21
Haider Anwar Khan Juno hospitalized


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks start entering thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft