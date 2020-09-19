Works on 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat to begin in June ’21





South Korea has agreed to finance the project worth Tk 1,200 crore to construct the road bridge over Karnaphuli at Kalurghat adjacent to the existing Railway Bridge. In this connection an agreement is likely to be signed with South Korea by December this year.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin, the lawmaker from Boalkhali, said, "I have talked to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway on Thursday as directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

He said the design of the bridge and the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is nearing completion.

Muslemuddin was assured by the Railway authority of completion of the DPP by October.

"After finalising the DPP and design of the bridge, we shall go for signing an agreement with South Korea in December this year," Muslemuddin said.

Muslemuddin was elected MP from Boalkhali area in a by-election held last year. His commitment to his constituents was to construct a third bridge at Kalurghat to facilitate movement of nearly 20 lakh people of the area.

So, Muslemuddin met with the Prime Minister several times for the construction of the bridge.

Muslemuddin said that the Prime Minister is interested to build the third bridge at Kalurghat as early as possible.

He claimed that the Prime Minister had already directed the Bangladesh Railway to implement the project soon.

Meanwhile, the project has already been approved in pre-ECNEC meeting which is expected to be approved in the ECNEC meeting by December this year.

South Korea has agreed to provide financial and technical assistance for the construction of a Railway-cum-Road Bridge in the vicinity of the existing Railway Bridge. It has also agreed to provide Tk 1,200 crore for the construction of the bridge.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea have already completed the study and submitted it to the government.

The Korean Exim Bank is financing the project. So, the study report should be submitted to the Korean Exim Bank.

Railway sources said the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge over River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.























