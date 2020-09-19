Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:11 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Works on 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat to begin in June ’21

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: The construction works of the proposed third bridge over River Karnaphuli is expected to begin in June next year under the financial assistance of the Republic of Korea.
South Korea has agreed to finance the project worth Tk 1,200 crore to construct the road bridge over Karnaphuli at Kalurghat adjacent to the existing Railway Bridge. In this connection an agreement is likely to be signed with South Korea by December this year.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Muslemuddin, the lawmaker from Boalkhali, said, "I have talked to the Director General of Bangladesh Railway on Thursday as directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
He said the design of the bridge and the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is nearing completion.
Muslemuddin was assured by the Railway authority of completion of the DPP by October.
"After finalising the DPP and design of the bridge, we shall go for signing an agreement with South Korea in December this year," Muslemuddin said.
Muslemuddin was elected MP from Boalkhali area in a by-election held last year. His commitment to his constituents was to construct a third bridge at Kalurghat to facilitate movement of nearly 20 lakh people of the area.
So, Muslemuddin met with the Prime Minister several times for the construction of the bridge.
Muslemuddin said that the Prime Minister is interested to build the third bridge at Kalurghat as early as possible.
He claimed that the Prime Minister had already directed the Bangladesh Railway to implement the project soon.
Meanwhile, the project has already been approved in pre-ECNEC meeting which is expected to be approved in the ECNEC meeting by December this year.
South Korea has agreed to provide financial and technical assistance for the construction of a Railway-cum-Road Bridge in the vicinity of the existing Railway Bridge. It has also agreed to provide Tk 1,200 crore for the construction of the bridge.
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea have already completed the study and submitted it to the government.
The Korean Exim Bank is financing the project. So, the study report should be submitted to the Korean Exim Bank.
Railway sources said the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge over River Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human footprints dating back 120,000 years found in Saudi Arabia
Covid-19 expanding risks to peace everywhere, warns UN chief
UN asks billionaires for help as 270m face starvation
Govt to take fresh project to increase Hilsa fish production
Trump will not attend UNGA
India’s Covid crisis sees rise in child marriage and trafficking
Works on 3rd Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat to begin in June ’21
Haider Anwar Khan Juno hospitalized


Latest News
Stranded onion trucks enter thru' Sonamosjid Landport from India
Radwan Mujib to launch new magazine WhiteBoard Sunday
8 suspended Titas staff arrested over N'ganj mosque explosion
15 injured as bus plunges into ditch in Savar
Preparations afoot to hold janaza, bury Allama Shafi in Hathazari
The future is cyborg: study
Infantino claims FIFA purged of 'toxic' corruption
BSF reaffirms to use non-lethal weapons on border
Coronavirus death toll unacceptably high: WHO
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms
Most Read News
Allama Shafi resigns as DG of Hathazari Madrasa
Disagreement over namaj-e-janaza of Allama Shafi
Hefajat ameer Allama Ahmad Shafi is no more
Attorney General in ICU
India likely to release stranded trucks with onion today
4 killed in Magura bus collision
Canada abandons free trade talks with China: minister
Country reports 22 more deaths from COVID-19
BNP mourns Ahmad Shafi’s death
‘Mediation is crucial before arbitration, litigation’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft