Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:10 PM
Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020

Anzuman Ara Rosy

Anzuman Ara Rosy

Anzuman Ara Rosy is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. She is the member of World Gourmet Society and achieved Amber belt in casual dining & fine dining from there. She also achieved Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.

Basbousa

Ingredients-
For the Cake:
2 cups fine semolina
2 cups dried, unsweetened coconut
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp kosher salt
1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
3 eggs
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp vanilla extract
For the Sugar Syrup:
1¼ cups granulated sugar
1¼ cups water
1 tsp lemon juice
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180° C. In a bowl, combine all of the cake ingredients into a thick batter and press into either a 9 by 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the center is set. Let cool. Meanwhile, make the sugar syrup. In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water over high heat; boil until the sugar is dissolved. Add the lemon juice and allow the syrup to cool slightly before slowly pouring the syrup over the cake until it's completely absorbed. To serve, cut into pieces and garnish each with the chopped pistachios.






Orange Tart

Ingredients -  
1/2 cup flour
4 eggs
250 gm butter
150 gm sugar
2 pinches salt
5 medium orange






Method:
Mix sugar, flour and salt in a bowl. Add 1/2 cup butter in the bowl and mix the ingredients until you obtain a texture similar to bread crumbs. Now, to make the dough, add 4 tbsp water and start kneading the mixture. The dough should be soft and smooth. Cover the dough with a plastic film and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Next, wash the oranges and grate their zest in a bowl. Peel the outer skin and squeeze out their juice in a bowl. Transfer the collected zest into the blender jar and add sugar. Blend it to a smooth mixture. Now add butter and mix the ingredients till you obtain a creamy mixture. Pour the orange juice in the blender along with salt and blend again. Now crack the eggs in the blender jar and blend them with the mixture. Cook this mixture in a pan over low flame. Keep stirring it till it reaches a thick consistency. Take it off the flame after 4-5 minutes. Turn off the flame once done. Take out the chilled dough from the refrigerator and dust the surface on which portions would be rolled out into a tart size disc. Roll the portion into a tart size disc. Similarly prepare 5 more discs and place them over a baking tray. Bake these discs at 200 C in the oven for 20 minutes. Demould the discs and keep them aside, allowing them to cool. Stir the orange mixture and pour it into the discs and refrigerate them for 1-2 hours.


