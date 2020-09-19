Video
Saturday, 19 September, 2020, 3:10 PM
Life & Style

Le Reve's fall 2020 collection

Published : Saturday, 19 September, 2020
Life & Style Desk

In this scenario, everyone is looking for ultimate utilitarian details into their Clothing and Apparel. Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country, has come up with the Fall '20 collection, focusing on the changing preferences of fashion lovers at this time of New Normal.
Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, welcomed the change in fashion with a positive perspective. She explains, "Every quarter some themes are born in fashion which highlights the focus points of that season. For example, this quarter's fall fashion around the world adopted the use of earthy tones combined with jewel tones that enhances the autumn vibes in any style, as well as made us feel about our ecology and the Earth; and that's how earthy tone becomes the most functional color Palette of fall fashion. Le Reve always incorporates the inspirations from international runway trends. Therefore, we worked on some great combinations of stripes from the Fall & Resort runways. Fashion lovers will get to see some wonderful works of Bengal, Regimental, Barcode Chevron, Broken, Abstract, Citadel, and Pin Stripe in this latest collection. We also worked with flower-head motifs, night-time tropics, jungle warriors, tribal geometry, surrealism history, tinted blooms, and some great ecology inspired Skin prints combining the Earthy, Jewel, and Fuchsia shades. The fall collection also features tabs over Sleeves, Patch Pockets, attached waist belts, shrug & Koti Layering, hoodies, cargo styles, elbow patches, statement collars as well as plaids."
Le Reve's Fall 2020 Collection has already reached Mohammadpur, Basabo, Banasree, Dhanmondi, Mirpur 1 & 12, Uttara, Wari 1 & 2, Bailey Road, Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City, Police Plaza, Narayanganj, Khulna and Sylhet Darshan Dewri & Naya sarak road outlets. To buy online visit www.lerevecraze.com and www.facebook.com/lerevecraze



