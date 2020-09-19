

T-shirt festival kicks off @ Bishwo Rang

The "World Color-Shirt Festival" has many off-color colors including off-white, white, gray in T-shirts and polo shirts, as well as bright colors and uses world's signature colors such as red, white, yellow, orange, blue, purple and magenta. They use screen prints, various local and foreign motifs, graffiti, tie-die and many more on T-shirts front side, sleeves and backs.

















The T-shirt is one of the first-class outfits for youngsters, which is comfortable and stylish. The "Bishwo Rang T-shirt Festival" began from September 11 in all the showrooms of Bishwo Rang. 50 per cent discount was given on all kinds of T-shirts and polo shirts, only 30 per cent discount was given in worldwide franchise showrooms.